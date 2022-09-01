Authorities are looking for a 51-year-old missing man last seen in the Chula Vista area on Aug. 28., 2022. (Chula Vista Police Department)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk 51-year-old man.

Loren Hobrock was last seen around 2:30 p.m. walking away from his independent living facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue, Sgt. Anthony Molina stated in a release.

“An employee of the facility followed him for a short while but lost sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street in Chula Vista,” Molina said. “The employee believed he would continue north or walk into the nearby shopping center but never saw him after that.”

Police were then contacted about the situation and conducted a search. Hobrock’s family also helped assist authorities but were still unable to locate him.

Hobrock is considered at risk as he requires medication due to his medical conditions, according to CVPD. He has an eating disorder called Prader Willi Syndrome, which causes him to eat uncontrollably and with little regard for his health. The has been found before eating out of dumpsters and waste bins.

Hobrock is described as a white man, 5’4″, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt with red suspenders, black shorts, gray-and-white sneakers with neon orange laces and black prescription glasses.

Hobrock has been known to use public transportation in the past, including train service to Los Angeles.

Thus far, there have been no validated sightings of Hobrock since he went missing on Sunday.

Anyone who sees Hobrock or has additional information that would help find him is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151, or 9-1-1.