SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old man who was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 15 wreck, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened on the evening of Jan. 13, California Highway Patrol said.

The medical examiner said Dominic Joseph Vance, 22, was driving his motorcycle on the southbound lanes of I-15, just south of State Route 56, when he crashed with a Scion sedan.

Officials said that Vance got ejected from his motorcycle and later died at the scene.

The collision between the motorcycle and sedan caused other cars to collide with them.

The highway patrol closed southbound I-15 for at least five hours to investigate.

The medical examiner stated that Vance’s cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.