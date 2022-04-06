SAN DIEGO – After a two-year break, the Miramar Air Show finally is cleared for takeoff.

The largest military air show in the world is slated for Sept. 23-25 with flight demonstrations and the Navy’s Blue Angels scheduled to perform. Typically drawing in half a million people over its three-day run, the event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win,” a nod to the innovations “the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness,” Marine Corps Air Station Miramar officials said Tuesday.

“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again,” said Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the base’s commanding officer. “We are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions.”

The show’s full schedule will be released in the coming weeks, base officials said.

Thus far, those attending the event are expected to see the Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter and a 5G Technology Expo.

Admission into the event is free.

More information, including on the show’s schedule and volunteer opportunities is available online by clicking or tapping here.