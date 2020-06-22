Miramar Air Show canceled due to COVID-19 health risks

SAN DIEGO – The annual Miramar Air Show, which rules the skies of San Diego each fall and regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators, has been canceled this year with officials citing the continuing spread of COVID-19 in California communities.

The decision was announced Monday by Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. In a news release, Dockery said organizers initially had hoped to hold the event as scheduled Sept. 25-27 to “help usher in a reopened San Diego, but concerns remain about the health risks posed in an organized mass gathering.

“It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever,” Dockery said.

In the tweet which announced the cancellation, MCAS Miramar officials teased “something special for you later this fall.”

“It won’t be the show we’ve all come to know, but we will bring the best of Marine aviation and our civilian performers to you this September. Stand by for #2020Vision,” they said.

On Monday, San Diego County health officials announced 302 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s totals to 11,096 cases and 338 deaths. Despite a rash of recent reopenings, county officials said they plan to pause any additional reopenings with the county tallying 10 community outbreaks in the past seven days.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state residents wear a facial covering in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

