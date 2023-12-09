SAN DIEGO– As part of the giving spirit, the non-profit Miracle Babies handed out free diapers and car seats to families in need this weekend.

The San Diego Food Bank was able to gift the organization with diapers for its free distribution.

More than 300 families attended the drive-thru event on Saturday in Kearny Mesa. Miracle Babies executive director, Marianela Camarillo, said with the help of more than 60 volunteers they handed out about 35,000 diapers.

For some extra joy, Camarillo said they received more than 200 new two-in-one convertible car seats from Baby2Baby for NICU families.

Participants had to register for the diapers and car seats.

Throughout the year, Miracle Babies helps perinatal mothers and their families with rides to the hospital, and mental and supportive services.

Camarillo said the free diaper distribution started in 2020 to help families during the pandemic, and the need has not stopped.

“It’s the little things that people really appreciate and means so much to them. For some folks diapers is not an issue. But for one in two families, there is a struggle, especially now, and people are having to make unsanitary choices about how to care for their babies which is not good,” Camarillo said.

