SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council on Monday adopted the mayor’s Mira Mesa community plan update, a blueprint to expand the capacity of homes by 24,000.

The plan serves as the framework to guide Mira Mesa neighborhood development for the next 20 to 30 years.

In addition to expanding the home capacity, the city also plans to add capacity for 5,000 jobs in the area near existing and planned high-frequency transit, according to a city press release.

The city said with the added capacity, Mira Mesa will be able to accommodate 58,000 homes and 117,000 jobs in total.

“As one of San Diego’s most diverse and popular neighborhoods, Mira Mesa is home to amazing businesses, shops and restaurants,” said City Councilmember Chris Cate, who represents Mira Mesa. “This new Community Plan sets a vision for the next three decades that builds off the hard work and successes by community leaders who have made Mira Mesa what it is today.”

This plan also meets the goals of the city’s “Climate Action Plan,” which encourages mixed-use development with pedestrian-friendly spaces and easy access to transit.

Mira Mesa’s community plan would replace the previous development guidelines in 1992.