SAN DIEGO — An armed woman allegedly drove away in a stolen minivan after holding-up a rental car business in Little Italy on Tuesday, authorities said.

An employee of Economy Rent-A-Car, located at 2300 India St., was washing a white 2022 Chrysler Voyager in the parking lot shortly before 4:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The minivan was reported to be unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle when a female suspect allegedly pointed a knife at the employee before driving off in the Chrysler, police said.

The woman headed northbound on Interstate 5 and was later involved in a vehicle pursuit with Montebello Police, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a black female in her late 30s who stood 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds with long black hair.

SDPD says robbery detectives responded and are handling the investigation. Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect has been detained or arrested.

Anyone with information related to minivan heist is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.