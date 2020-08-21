Millions in new funding for day cares could mean more help for stressed parents

SAN DIEGO – Financial help is on the way for San Diego day cares — and the working parents who have been stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting distance learning.

The county announced a partnership Thursday that will unlock 25 million dollars in grant funding for local child care services. Providers say the move could have a big impact, including allowing some places to reopen for the first time.

First 5, an organization that supports early child development in the first five years, says up to 50% of center-based day care providers have had to close in the San Diego area over the past 5 months.

“It was challenging when it all came down,” said Irene Gomez, who runs Busy Fingers day care in Chula Vista. “I went from 14 kids to 2, then I got down to one.”

Gomez said things got so desperate a few months ago that she had to let go of two of her employees.

“I was very pleased to see the board approve my proposal to allocate $25 million in funding to start a grant,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Thursday.

Fletcher said the money can be used for cleaning supplies, paying staff, making rent and more. Non-government licensed providers can get up to $175 per child, large family childcare providers can get up to $3,500, and small family care providers can get up to $2,750.

Businesses can apply through the county starting August 24, and registration will remain open for 10 days.