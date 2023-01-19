SAN DIEGO — The second week of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused of murdering his wife May “Maya” Millete, is underway Thursday.

Larry is accused of murdering Maya, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

A timeline of the events leading up to and after her disappearance can be found here.

On Wednesday, one of the last people who talked to the missing Chula Vista mother took the stand: Maya’s former boss Derek Sopp, who she worked under at SWRMC.

A recap of his testimony can be found here.

Last week, the court heard from Maricris Drouaillet and Jay-R Tabalanza, Maya’s siblings.

The hearing is being held downtown at the San Diego courthouse and is expected to last several weeks, with over 20 witnesses expected to testify.