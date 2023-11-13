SAN DIEGO — A military youth group had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Camp Pendleton in at least two incidents between September and October, officials with the base confirmed.

Several items belonging to the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps were stolen from the base between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29. The Sea Cadet Corps is a non-profit youth development program that trains children ages 10 to 18 in basic military skills, such as sailing, aviation and robotics.

The items that were stolen from the base were not disclosed by Camp Pendleton officials.

However, parents said in a GoFundMe set up to help replace the stolen items that the unit lost about $3,000 worth of “training equipment and uniforms” that were funded by annual enrollment fees.

Without the items, parents say the cadets in the program are unable to “train (on base or) attend nationwide training.”

In a statement to FOX 5, Camp Pendleton officials said that they were actively investigating the thefts and had “implemented increased security measures in response to the incidents.”

No additional details were immediately available about the incident.