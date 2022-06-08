DESCANSO, Calif. — A noise advisory is in effect in the East Alpine or Descanso area due to military training scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the U.S. Department of Defense will conduct training exercises with them near the 7800 block of Campbell Ranch Road in Alpine.

Residents may see or hear military vehicles in the area, but authorities advise to not be alarmed if they hear loud noise or explosions.

“This training exercise is not in response to any real-world event,” the sheriff’s department added.