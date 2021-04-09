Military, family members 16+ can get walk-up vaccines at Saturday event

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Coronavirus vaccines will be given out to eligible military and their family members ages 16 and up at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Saturday.

A vaccination event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 is open to all Tricare beneficiaries 16 and older. No appointment is required to get a vaccine.

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton said the vaccines will be given out on the south side of the hospital in the Galley. They are asking participants to enter through the main south entrance near the emergency room and follow signs to the clinic.

Officials say to bring your government identification card. A no visitor policy is in place so families should make arrangements for child care before coming to NHCP to get vaccinated.

“COVID-19 still presents a very real health risk to those not able to be vaccinated. Since children under 15 cannot yet be vaccinated, it is important to us to keep them safe,” NHCP said in a Tweet about the event.