SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams, who was recruited by the University of Memphis, made a plea Thursday in connection to a shooting outside his Jamul home.

While facing a judge in a San Diego courtroom, the 19-year-old plead guilty to a single count of making criminal threats, FOX 5 confirmed while at the proceedings.

Williams was first arrested in April on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said he was taken into custody in connection with an altercation that occurred shortly before midnight on March 27, 2023.

The incident, which SDSO said was reported the next day, started as a verbal argument about guests being asked to leave from a home in Jamul.

Five people, including three minors, got into a car and were driving away when shots were allegedly fired at the vehicle. The car was hit, SDSO said, but nobody inside was hurt.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, while deputies served a search warrant to the house. Officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KSWB that Williams had one firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, and then posted bond.

Following Thursday’s plea, Williams will need to complete anger and gun safety courses by his scheduled Aug. 12, 2024, sentencing date. If completed, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.