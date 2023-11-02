SAN DIEGO — Migrants crossing the border and applying for asylum in the U.S. has hit a 20-year high in the San Diego Sector, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Over 230,000 migrants have surrendered or have been apprehended from the beginning of the year to Sept. 30 within the San Diego Sector.

The County of San Diego established a new staging hub, located just east of downtown, for immigrants who are awaiting their asylum cases.

A dozen different languages can be heard at the welcome center as migrants and volunteers work together to try to establish transportation to where sponsor families live.

Many are planning on heading to the east coast.

Some migrants say leaving their home country was the hardest decision they’ve ever made.

A man named Kevin told FOX 5 he ran out of options because of the violence in Columbia. He has hopes to start his dream here in the U.S.