SAN DIEGO – In a seven-to-one vote, the San Diego City Council on Tuesday decided to move forward with Midway Rising as the development plan for the midway district and sports arena.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria recommend Midway Rising after staff reviewed their bid to redevelop the area. Controversy came, however, as an article published by the San Diego Union-Tribune disclosed that Mayor Gloria received more than $100,000 in political contributions from the proposed developer.

In a statement from the Mayor’s Office, Dave Rolland responded by saying that staff did not know about the political contributions before the recommendation was made.

“Staff ran a clean, transparent and legal NOA process under the SLA. Staff was not aware of any contributions made by any members of any of the teams to the Mayor or any other elected official. Staff recommended the Midway Rising team to the Mayor, and based on their receiving ‘first priority’ under the SLA and their demonstrated experience in delivering the priorities under the NOA – affordable housing and a new Sports Arena; for these reasons, the Mayor agreed with staff’s recommendation and was pleased to recommend Midway Rising for selection, as well,” said Dave Rolland.

Midway Rising was one of three submitted blueprints in the running for the project. The plan will add over 2,000 affordable housing units.