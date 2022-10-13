SAN DIEGO — San Diego County in 2022 has seen the highest mid-year violent crime rates in ten years, according to a new report.

The San Diego Association of Governments on Thursday released the first half of this year’s crime statistics compiled by their Criminal Justice Research Division.

Compared to 2021, the number of reported homicides increased by 4% while robberies spiked by 15%, according to the SANDAG report. The most common motive in homicide cases was due to an argument (63%), and 16% of robberies involved the use of a firearm.

Rapes and aggravated assaults that were reported to authorities decreased in the first six months of 2022, officials said. However, aggravated assaults were the second highest number reported to law enforcement in any given year, with 15% of aggravated assault cases involving the use of a firearm.

“While these mid-year crime statistics are still relatively low compared to historic highs, we are seeing some increases that the community should be aware of,” said SANDAG Senior Director of Data Science Dr. Cynthia Burke. “We know that only about two in every five violent crimes and one in every three property crimes are reported to law enforcement.”

An average of 146 property crimes were reported between January and June 2022, totaling 26,448 to date, the report read. That’s actually 2% lower in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

“The cost of victimization is more than monetary, and it is important that we all work together as our communities face a number of different challenges coming out of the pandemic, which has affected us all in myriad ways,” Burke said.