Michelin adds 5 San Diego restaurants to California guide

SAN DIEGO — Eight restaurants in Southern California were selected by Michelin for its 2021 California guide.

Michelin is highlighting the California eateries, including five restaurants in San Diego County, ahead of announcements of Bib Gourmands and Stars designations later this month.

“As pioneers for signature, sustainable cuisine and home-grown talent, Californian chefs and restaurant teams continue to inspire us with their creativity and strength throughout the crisis and recovery period,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides, said.

The five San Diego restaurants added to the Michelin Guide California include:

Callie, 1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Menya Ultra, 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111

Fort Oak, 1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103

Little Frenchie, 1166 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Animae, 969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101

Three Orange County restaurants were also recognized; Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa, Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano and Khan Saab in Fullerton.

See more about the restaurants and why they were chosen on the Michelin Guide website.