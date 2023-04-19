SAN DIEGO — The Mexican Navy and U.S. Coast Guard’s search for three American sailors who went missing off the coast of Mexico in early April has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Mexican Navy (SEMAR) suspended the search pending further developments, military officials said in news release Wednesday.

“SEMAR and U.S. Coast Guard responders conducted 281 cumulative search hours covering approximately 200,057 square nautical miles, an area larger than the state of California, off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast with no sign of the missing sailing vessel nor its passengers,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard a 44-foot Lafitte sailing vessel named Ocean Bound that left Mazatlán en route to San Diego on April 4, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The sailors had plans to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6, but did not report or arrive at the location, officials said.

Cmdr. Gregory Higgins, the command center chief with Coast Guard District 11, said they “found no evidence of the three Americans’ whereabouts or what might have happened.”