Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to San Diego from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Toledo in 2015-2019: 458 (#8 most common destination from Toledo)

– Migration from San Diego to Toledo: 140 (#129 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 318 to San Diego

#49. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Portland in 2015-2019: 466 (#4 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from San Diego to Portland: 216 (#97 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 250 to San Diego

#48. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Stockton in 2015-2019: 467 (#10 most common destination from Stockton)

– Migration from San Diego to Stockton: 1,243 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 776 to Stockton

#47. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Yuma in 2015-2019: 470 (#3 most common destination from Yuma)

– Migration from San Diego to Yuma: 644 (#44 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 174 to Yuma

#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 502 (#30 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from San Diego to Kansas City: 497 (#57 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 5 to San Diego

#45. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Miami in 2015-2019: 540 (#58 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from San Diego to Miami: 612 (#48 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 72 to Miami

#44. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Worcester in 2015-2019: 553 (#11 most common destination from Worcester)

– Migration from San Diego to Worcester: 66 (#196 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 487 to San Diego

#43. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Bremerton in 2015-2019: 571 (#2 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Migration from San Diego to Bremerton: 1,375 (#23 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 804 to Bremerton

#42. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 613 (#5 most common destination from Santa Rosa)

– Migration from San Diego to Santa Rosa: 458 (#62 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 155 to San Diego

#41. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Fresno in 2015-2019: 646 (#11 most common destination from Fresno)

– Migration from San Diego to Fresno: 583 (#51 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 63 to San Diego

#40. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Providence in 2015-2019: 670 (#13 most common destination from Providence)

– Migration from San Diego to Providence: 595 (#50 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 75 to San Diego

#39. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Salinas in 2015-2019: 670 (#8 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from San Diego to Salinas: 772 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 102 to Salinas

#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 705 (#31 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from San Diego to Minneapolis: 618 (#46 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 87 to San Diego

#37. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Tampa in 2015-2019: 708 (#31 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from San Diego to Tampa: 650 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 58 to San Diego

#36. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 748 (#4 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 917 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo

#35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 753 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from San Diego to San Antonio: 1,391 (#22 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 638 to San Antonio

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 778 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from San Diego to Baltimore: 1,009 (#31 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 231 to Baltimore

#33. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 779 (#55 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from San Diego to Atlanta: 1,393 (#21 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 614 to Atlanta

#32. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 797 (#18 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from San Diego to St. Louis: 577 (#52 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 220 to San Diego

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Detroit in 2015-2019: 813 (#23 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from San Diego to Detroit: 534 (#56 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 279 to San Diego

#30. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 837 (#7 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Migration from San Diego to Santa Maria: 1,513 (#19 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 676 to Santa Maria

#29. Modesto, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Modesto in 2015-2019: 853 (#7 most common destination from Modesto)

– Migration from San Diego to Modesto: 122 (#138 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 731 to San Diego

#28. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 927 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 1,062 (#30 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 135 to Jacksonville

#27. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 949 (#7 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from San Diego to Bakersfield: 821 (#36 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 128 to San Diego

#26. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 956 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from San Diego to Colorado Springs: 876 (#34 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 80 to San Diego

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Houston in 2015-2019: 1,013 (#30 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from San Diego to Houston: 1,654 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 641 to Houston

#24. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Pensacola in 2015-2019: 1,044 (#3 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from San Diego to Pensacola: 474 (#59 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 570 to San Diego

#23. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,063 (#2 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from San Diego to Tucson: 1,603 (#17 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 540 to Tucson

#22. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Oxnard in 2015-2019: 1,108 (#5 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from San Diego to Oxnard: 1,356 (#24 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 248 to Oxnard

#21. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,192 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from San Diego to Jacksonville: 1,182 (#27 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 10 to San Diego

#20. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from El Centro in 2015-2019: 1,204 (#1 most common destination from El Centro)

– Migration from San Diego to El Centro: 1,210 (#26 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 6 to El Centro

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Denver in 2015-2019: 1,255 (#18 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from San Diego to Denver: 1,796 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 541 to Denver

#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Portland in 2015-2019: 1,543 (#12 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from San Diego to Portland: 2,803 (#9 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,260 to Portland

#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Boston in 2015-2019: 1,619 (#19 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from San Diego to Boston: 1,427 (#20 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 192 to San Diego

#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,646 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from San Diego to Philadelphia: 449 (#63 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,197 to San Diego

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,757 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from San Diego to Las Vegas: 2,709 (#10 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 952 to Las Vegas

#14. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 1,769 (#1 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Migration from San Diego to Hilton Head Island: 667 (#40 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,102 to San Diego

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,892 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from San Diego to Dallas: 3,095 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,203 to Dallas

#12. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 2,003 (#4 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from San Diego to Urban Honolulu: 1,548 (#18 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 455 to San Diego

#11. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 2,058 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from San Diego to Sacramento: 1,991 (#13 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 67 to San Diego

#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,407 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from San Diego to Seattle: 3,105 (#6 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 698 to Seattle

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 2,740 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from San Diego to Phoenix: 5,493 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 2,753 to Phoenix

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Jose in 2015-2019: 2,875 (#7 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from San Diego to San Jose: 2,591 (#11 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 284 to San Diego

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 3,137 (#3 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 3,013 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 124 to San Diego

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from New York in 2015-2019: 3,620 (#33 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from San Diego to New York: 2,351 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,269 to San Diego

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Chicago in 2015-2019: 3,805 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from San Diego to Chicago: 1,952 (#14 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,853 to San Diego

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Washington in 2015-2019: 3,936 (#12 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from San Diego to Washington: 3,464 (#5 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 472 to San Diego

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 5,402 (#8 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from San Diego to San Francisco: 6,265 (#3 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 863 to San Francisco

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Riverside in 2015-2019: 12,910 (#2 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from San Diego to Riverside: 20,455 (#1 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 17,598 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from San Diego to Los Angeles: 16,420 (#2 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,178 to San Diego

