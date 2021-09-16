Metrolink suspends service to Oceanside station for track work

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – There will be no Metrolink service Thursday to the Oceanside, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano stations because of emergency track work.

Metrolink’s goal is to resume service by Oct. 4, according to Public Affairs Manager Paul Gonzales. If the work is completed earlier than expected, Metrolink service will also resume, Gonzales said.

The service suspension announced Wednesday is scheduled to begin Thursday, and will affect trains on the Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.

Metrolink trains will operate as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station during the suspension.

There will be no bus service to connect to the Oceanside, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano stations.

The track work is intended to stabilize the right-of-way in the San Clemente area and ensure the safety of train operations, Gonzales said.

