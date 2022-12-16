EL CAJON, Calif. — Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation began Nov. 25, when someone called police claiming his wallet had been stolen from his unlocked car. The credit and debit cards were used by two individuals to make fraudulent purchases, according to Sgt. Colin Hebeler.

Hebeler said Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation detectives were able to get surveillance video from a gas station where one of the stolen cards was used.

Detectives determined the suspects lived in El Cajon, and it was not until Friday that deputies served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Main Street, where Raymond Evans, 40, and Jessica Talmadge, 37, were both arrested, Hebeler said.

While deputies searched the home, Hebeler said they found 31 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a stolen handgun, ammunition, stolen credit cards, bulletproof vests and several firearm holsters.

Evans was booked into San Diego Central Jail and Talmadge was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. Both are facing several drug, weapon and identify theft charges.