RAMONA, Calif. — Authorities arrested a man Monday suspected of multiple burglaries at an East County self-storage facility and recovered dozens of guns from his home, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

Detectives with Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation identified a Ramona man as a possible suspect in a string of burglaries inside multiple storage units at Ace Self Storage on the 9600 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard in Lakeside.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, deputies from multiple East County substations served a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of El Cajon Lane in Ramona, Lt. Shawn Ray said.

Once inside the home, deputies found 46 firearms, including multiple guns reported stolen from the storage facility and several fully automatic machine guns, which are illegal to possess, SDSO said.

Over 45 grams of methamphetamine and several other illegal weapons, such as brass knuckles and batons, were also found inside the home, Lt. Ray said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Troy Eberhart was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility. He faces over a dozen felony charges, including possession of a machine gun, converting a firearm into a machine gun and burglary, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, according to jail records.