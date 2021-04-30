Metal band frontman sued over fire pit injuries at San Diego home

FILE – In this April 8, 2010, file photo, Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying performs at the second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles. Lambesis, convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his estranged wife, has reunited with his Grammy-nominated band and performed with the group in San Diego on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Lambesis and his Christian-inspired band As I Lay Dying performed together for the first time since May 2013 when Lambesis was arrested after an undercover agent recorded him saying he wanted his wife killed. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman is suing the frontman of the San Diego-based metal band As I Lay Dying, alleging she suffered second-degree burns when he sprayed a flammable liquid into a fire pit at his parents’ North County residence.

Vivienne Barcena alleges that she was standing near the fire pit on Dec. 12 when Timothy Lambesis squirted an accelerant into it, causing flames to “explode out” and up her arm, back and mid-section.

Lambesis was also injured in the fire, which he referenced in a Dec. 16 Instagram post that featured a photo of him laid up in a hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote, “The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”

Barcena had accompanied a friend to the home for a holiday gathering, according to her suit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court, which also names Lambesis’ parents as defendants.

Between the date of the incident and mid-February, Barcena “lived with intense pain,” and she sustained burn scars, the suit says.

Lambesis made headlines when he was arrested in 2013 for trying to arrange the killing of his then-wife. An undercover police officer posing as the hitman said the “hit” would cost $20,000, and Lambesis agreed to the price, according to prosecutors.

Lambesis pleaded guilty to a solicitation of murder charge and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was paroled in 2016.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

FILE – In this May 9, 2013 file pool photo, Tim Lambesis, singer for the Christian-inspired heavy metal group As I Lay Dying, appears in Vista Superior Court in Vista, Calif. Lambesis, convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his estranged wife, was reunited with his Grammy-nominated band for the first time since May 2013 and performed with the group in San Diego over the weekend. Lambesis pleaded guilty in the case and served two years of a six-year sentence. (Bill Wechter/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)