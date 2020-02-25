Mercedes driver crashes into yogurt shop

SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed into a yogurt shop in the South Bay Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m., the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into Yogurt Heaven in the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue, authorities said.

No information about possible injuries was immediately available.

Tueday’s crash was the second time in less than two years that a vehicle crashed into a business in that strip mall. In June of 2018, a car plowed into the wall between a doughnut shop and a nail salon.