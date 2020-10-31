Men suspected of tying up, robbing residents arrested after car breaks down

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men suspected of a home invasion robbery were arrested in the Skyline area Friday after a getaway car apparently broke down, police say.

The victim and another man were inside a home on Skyline Drive near Meadowbrook Drive around 12:30 p.m. when two armed men entered the house, tied up the victim and the other man and stole items from the home and both victims, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects left the home and jumped into a waiting gold car, which lost control a short distance away from the home and became disabled, Heims said. Several people ran from the vehicle and when police arrived on scene, they found two men near the car, both of whom were detained and later arrested.

San Diego police robbery detectives are investigating, and the case may be drug-related, police said.