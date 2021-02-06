Man shot in attempted robbery during photo shoot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One man was shot and a second was hurt Saturday when six suspects tried to steal their camera equipment during a photo shoot in Barrio Logan.

The shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m. at Chicano Park on National Avenue, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were approached by three males and three females in their 20s or younger who tried to steal their camera equipment, Heims said.

“A struggle ensued and during the struggle, one of the male suspects pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds at the victims,” he said.

The 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body while the 25-year-old man suffered a bloody lip, Heims said.

The suspects got into a black Honda Civic and drove away, he said.

Gang detectives were investigating the attack, Heims said.