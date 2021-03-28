Men pull up in SUV, beat and stab man walking down South Bay street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 24-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a stab wound to the back, when three men got out of an SUV and attacked him Saturday night.

The victim was walking on Palm Avenue in the Egger Highlands area of San Diego’s South Bay when a white SUV pulled up at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and three men began hitting him, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspects got back into the SUV, which drove away eastbound on Palm Avenue, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.