Watch Live: Memorial service for former SDPD officer, Padre

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A memorial service for former Padres catcher turned San Diego police officer Dan Walters is scheduled to be held Wednesday morning in El Cajon.

Walters, 53, died April 23, 2020 of injuries sustained in the line of duty in 2003, a San Diego police spokesman said.

Walters was on the force only five years when he was shot in the neck during a domestic disturbance in Southcrest, leaving him with two crushed vertebrae and the need to use a wheelchair.

He played for the Padres in 1992 and 1993, when a spinal injury ended his baseball career.

Due to the pandemic, a funeral was delayed, according to the SDPD spokesperson.

The memorial service was to be held 9 a.m. Wednesday at Shadow Mountain Church in El Cajon.

