SAN DIEGO — As part of Fleet Week and Veterans Day weekend, a group of local veterans set up a memorial to honor their fallen sisters and brothers.

San Diego Veterans for Peace placed 288 makeshift headstones along the harbor waterfront, in what they are calling the “Hometown Arlington West Memorial.”

White headstones represent those who died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. There are also black headstones to honor service members who died by suicide.

Visitors can see the display on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum through the weekend.

Organizers encourage those who visit to read the names and see the faces of those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.