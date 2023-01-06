CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This Saturday marks two years since Maya Millete’s disappearance. Her family is striving to keep her story and case alive.

A memorial will be held Saturday morning at one of her favorite hikes at Mount San Miguel Park.

“It brings me back to that time, to that day. Again, really heartbreaking and it’s been really hard,” Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said.

Maricris and brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet say they will hike Saturday to keep their sister in the community’s heart.

“One of just bringing the community together and bringing Maya’s story back to life and letting the community know a big thank you and letting them know ‘hey, we’re still out here searching for her,’” said Maya’s brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet.

This as Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, prepares to face his preliminary hearing next week. He is accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife who has been missing since Jan. 7, 2021.

“I just hope if he had anything to do with my sister’s case, I hope he has a change of heart,” Maricris Drouaillet said. “That he could tell us the truth and that we can tell us where my sister is.”

The Drouaillet family says the memorial will include prayers, performances and Maya’s songs. They say they will continue to search on.

“Just to tell everyone,” Maricris Drouaillet said. “We’re not giving up. We’re still here. We’re going to be searching for her.”

The hike is set for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning.