SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and there’s no shortage of events around San Diego County to honor the fallen.

At Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, the 123rd Memorial Service and Day of Remembrance starts at 10 a.m. View the schedule here.

In Coronado, a Memorial Day service is planned for 10 a.m. at Star Park, with Rear Admiral Keith B. Davids as the guest speaker. After the event, the public is invited to head to VFW Post 2422 on Orange Avenue for refreshments.

At 11 a.m. at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, a ceremony will include speakers, musical performances, a wreath laying and a missing-man flyby. Learn more here.

The USS Midway Museum is hosting several events during its Legacy Week. A wreath ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., during which a memorial wreath will be tossed over the side of the ship. The event will include guest speakers and a flyover. If you can’t make it in person, you can livestream the ceremony on the museum’s Facebook page. Then, at 11:45 a.m. and again at 2:15 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona will perform patriotic music on the flight deck for museum guests. At 12:30 p.m., Bonita Vista High School’s Music Machine, an advanced mixed show choir, will also entertain on the flight deck. At 3 p.m., museum visitors will gather on the flight deck to observe the National Moment of Remembrance. All day, guests can visit the interactive remembrance wall in Hangar Bay.