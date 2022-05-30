CARLSBAD, CA – Gas prices are now in record-high territory for people all across the country.

In San Diego County, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $6.07, up about 30 cents from a month ago and nearly two dollars a year ago.

The high gas prices have impacted those looking to take in the Memorial Day weekend on the road.

The Whittington family told FOX 5’s Misha DiBono that they opted for camping to save on costs.

“We drove from Chula Vista and we’re going home to Mission Viejo,” said Mark Whittington. “So, looking to fill the tank up would actually be about $160, $170 to fill up this tank- which is ridiculous!”

Whittington said that he’s frustrated by how the price of gas fluctuates, seemingly without reason, from place to place.

At a gas station on Palomar Airport Road, gas was $6.39 a gallon. Four exits south in Cardiff, the price jumps up to $6.49.

“I wish I had a magic eight ball,” Whittington said. “It’s just getting ridiculous… the price fluctuates between five to six cents each day.”

According to AAA, the price has increased $1.32 since the February 24th invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil prices soaring. Crude oil accounts for half the cost of gas, the rest is from refinery costs production distribution fees, and taxes.