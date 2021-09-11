Memorial at USS Midway Museum honors fallen heroes of 9/11

SAN DIEGO — A tribute was held Saturday at the USS Midway Museum to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11 and keep the promise to “never forget.”

It has been 20 years since the terror attacks in the U.S. that killed thousands of Americans.

HAPPENING NOW: A tribute to the fallen heroes of 9/11/2001 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/63P1dALUEF — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) September 11, 2021

One of the attendees, Brennan Savage, is a retired FDNY firefighter who responded during 9/11.

“People that I dug with and that I was there with and we had very nasty conditions and the air quality was horrible, we had limited protective gear, but were here, 20 years later, we’re still here,” Savage said.

“We remember all the brothers and sisters in uniform and all those who served without wearing a uniform,” said a member with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “We lift up the husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, grandparents and great grandparents, relatives and friends and the children who lost loved ones on that fateful day.”

It’s a day to commemorate sacrifice and unity, and a reminder of the hundreds of 9/11 first responders that are plagued with health effects from exposure to debris and toxins.

“Pray for these guys, there’s a lot of guys still suffering,” said Savage.