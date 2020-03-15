Member of Chula Vista City Council tests positive for coronavirus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Steve Padilla, a member of the Chula Vista City Council, announced Saturday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The councilman, who represents District 3, said he is in good condition and following the recommendations of San Diego County’s public health officials to self-isolate and work remotely.

Padilla described his symptoms as including fever, body aches, headaches and chills, and said the symptoms arrived quickly.

“My main concern now is for the well-being of others,” Padilla said in a statement. “I’m in close coordination with County Public Health officials who are taking all precautions to ensure the health of people I’ve been in contact with.”

News of Padilla’s positive diagnosis came just hours after Naval Base San Diego confirmed one of its sailors tested positive for coronavirus and MCAS Miramar said a second Marine on base also tested positive for the virus.