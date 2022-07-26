SAN DIEGO — Got the winning ticket for the third highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time? The lottery drawing took place Tuesday evening for the $830 million jackpot.

Here are the numbers that were selected: 29-63-66-7-60 with Mega Ball number 15.

Should the winner opt for a cash payout, they would receive about $470 million.

In 2016, the Mega Millions jackpot had their largest jackpot win at $1.586 billion, and the second biggest was a $1.537 billion win in 2018.

This year’s jackpot is about a one in 303 million chance, so be sure to check those tickets, because you just never know.

