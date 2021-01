Sharp HealthCare welcomed its first baby of 2021 just after midnight Friday. Credit: Sharp HealthCare)

SAN DIEGO — Sharp HealthCare welcomed its first baby of 2021 just after midnight Friday.

Delmar, a girl, was born at 12:05 a.m. at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to parents Melissa and Nicholas Hawke of San Diego. At six pounds, three ounces, she is the second daughter to join the Hawke family.

“Baby and parents are doing well!” Sharp said in a news release.