Medical examiner’s report sheds new light on deadly Santee plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. — A report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday fills in some of the details missing since a small plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday, leaving two people dead and leveling two homes.

The report offered the latest official recounting of that day’s event, as the chaos of the crash left details about how the plane went down and what it hit first initially hazy.

Officials say UPS driver Steve Krueger, 61, had been pulling up to a stop sign on Greencastle Street — a few blocks from Santana High School — when the aircraft hit his work truck first, the medical examiner says. “The aircraft continued and then collided with two homes in the neighborhood and caught fire,” the report continues.

Calls to 911 drew a massive emergency response, and when the flames were extinguished from the driver’s vehicle, Krueger’s death “was confirmed without medical intervention,” the medical examiner wrote.

The medical examiner also formally identified the Arizona cardiologist who had been piloting the plane, Dr. Sugata Das, and confirmed his age, 64, which was not initially provided by his practice when they confirmed his death ahead of officials.

The medical examiner could not shed light on what caused Das to crash in the first place, stating only that he “lost control of the aircraft and landed in a residential neighborhood.” Determining why the plane went down is up to the National Transportation Safety Board, which packed up plane wreckage and left Santee Wednesday to spend another two weeks working on their investigation in Arizona.