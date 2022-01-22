Meals on Wheels volunteers celebrated for acts of service to community

Meals on Wheels Volunteers were celebrated for their acts of service Saturday in Chula Vista. (FOX 5)

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Volunteers who usually deliver meals are now the ones getting fed as Meals on Wheels San Diego County thanked its volunteers for their acts of service Saturday with the 48th annual appreciation event.

For the second year in a row, the organization held the event as a drive-thru in Chula Vista.

“Yeah, this is a good way to show our appreciation as a community,” said Betty Torano, Meals on Wheels board member. “Last year, it was such a success, energizing and everyone had such a great time, so we thought we would do this again.”

Their volunteers, who keep the wheels of service going, deliver food to homebound seniors in South County daily.

“As volunteers, we might be the only person that person sees through the course of the day,” said Alan Philpott, a Meals on Wheels volunteer. “I always say, ‘Hey, how ya doing today? How’s everything going in life?’ and always end with ‘God bless you and have a great day.’”

Philpott said the greatest prize of all — finding his purpose in service.

“When you focus your attention on others, helping others through compassion, service, it always leads to better fulfillment within,” Philpott said.

Brent Wakefield, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, greeted each volunteer Saturday, expressing his appreciation for their dedicated time.

“I want to thank every single volunteer that gets up in the morning, that makes sure our Meals on Wheels clients are a priority for them and shows up with a smile, under their mask on their face, but in their eyes and has been there through the pandemic and will continue to be there because we need you now more than ever,” Wakefield said.

There’s about 300 Meals on Wheels volunteers in South County, but they are looking for about 300 more so they can expand their routes and serve more seniors.

CLICK HERE to find out more on volunteering with Meals on Wheels.