ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A U.S. Marine based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar was arrested Monday night after a pursuit following alleged theft from a sporting goods store ended in a crash that killed one and left another seriously injured.

Around 10:28 p.m., Escondido police officers were alerted to reports of theft involving three suspects — two women and one man — at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Auto Park Way, the department said in a release.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects entered a pickup truck and fled the scene. According to EPD, responding police pursued the suspect vehicle through Escondido onto Washington Avenue, where the driver attempted a high-speed turn onto Fig Street.

During the turn, the driver, named as 21-year-old lance corporal John Eugene Brand, lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a nearby retaining wall. Police later identified the truck as one belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The two female suspects were ejected from the truck in the crash, according to EPD. Both women were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, one was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The second underwent surgery and is expected to survive. In interviews with authorities, she said that she had asked Brand multiple times to pull over, but he reportedly refused to let her out of the vehicle.

Officers found Brand, who had fled after the crash, hiding about a block away from the scene. Brand was arrested and taken to the Vista Detention Facility.

According to EPD, he faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, kidnapping, evading police, hit and run resulting in death or injury, burglary, and conspiracy.

The names of the two women are being withheld pending family notification. It is unknown if the surviving woman will also face charges in connection to the incident.

All of the stolen goods from the Dick’s Sporting Goods were recovered and returned to the store.

FOX 5 has reached out to MCAS Miramar for comment.

