MCAS Miramar makes operational changes to combat spread of coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said Sunday it was implementing operational changes on base as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The base was designated a federal quarantine location earlier this year and saw the arrival of two flights of travelers from Wuhan, China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — last month, as well as hundreds of cruise ship passengers earlier this month from the Grand Princess, which was docked off the coast of San Francisco after 21 people on board tested positive for the virus.

Two Marines at MCAS Miramar had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday night. The first Marine tested positive after visiting family in Washington, while the second began experiencing symptoms while on base and was placed under quarantine after their test results were confirmed.

As more patients with confirmed cases were reported throughout San Diego County, MCAS Miramar officials announced changes in daily operations on base to help combat further spread of the virus, effective starting Sunday. Those changes include modified hours at the MCCS Fitness facilities, cancellation of chapel services and base tours, suspension of operation at the VITA Tax center and the implementation of “no-touch” ID checks at the base entrance. The photography studio and legal assistance center will also impose restrictions to limit in-person interactions, officials said.

While these changes go into effect on base, MCAS Miramar officials also encouraged employees to work from home when able and said safety precautions would be taken regarding sanitation of frequently used areas to protect employees who continue working on location.

As of this morning, @MCASMiramarCA has raised its HPCON level to Bravo due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak. Several changes to operations designed to maximize health safety protocols are now in effect. More changes can be expected based on the situation. Stay healthy Marines. pic.twitter.com/Up8fCQUd4w — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) March 15, 2020