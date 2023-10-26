SAN DIEGO — A Marine jet based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar encountered a “main landing gear anomaly” after “a safe, routine landing as part of pre-planned training” last week, military officials said.

The malfunction occurred Wednesday, Oct. 18, at MCAS Miramar involving a F/A-18C Hornet that belongs to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Natalie Batcheler, a spokesperson for 3rd MAW, told Military.com.

Military.com described the video sent to them “shows what appears to be a fire under the belly of the aircraft as it lumbers along an airstrip.”

“Smoke can be seen billowing from the jet. Another cut of the video shows emergency personnel responding to the scene,” the military website said.

Batcheler says the video appears to be the same incident, adding 3rd MAW is unsure who or where the video came from, and that the quality is low and dark.

No personnel were hurt during the incident, according to military officials, as it remains under investigation.

The defect comes after a Marine pilot was killed when his F/A-18D Hornet that belonged to 2nd MAW crashed near Miramar in August. Another crash occurred the same month off the northern coast of Australia involving an MV-22 Osprey that killed three Marines.

In 2021, Boeing received an $85 million delivery order from the Navy to overhaul the main and nose landing gear for its F/A-18 Super Hornet variants.