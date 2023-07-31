SAN DIEGO — City leaders held a news conference Monday to urge the San Diego City Council to support the renewal of the Smart Streetlight program.

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, Councilmember Marni von Wilpert and other community members ahead of a City Council vote on the program on Tuesday.

The Smart Streetlight program is a system of cameras installed on city streetlights with surveillance technology. The City is also proposing adding hundreds of automated license plate readers to streetlights in San Diego.

If approved Tuesday, the City would renew the program with 500 cameras spread out across San Diego.

The City first introduced a version of the program in 2016, but the 3,200 cameras were ultimately deactivated after public backlash.

On July 19, the City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to move forward with the program, which would allow for police use of the surveillance technology.

In June, the City of San Diego’s Privacy Advisory Board unanimously voted to recommend that the City Council reject the plan.

Detractors of the program say it is a violation of privacy, while supporters laud the technology’s ability to help public safety efforts.

Police say the technology would help investigate felony crimes, find missing people and help officer respond to critical calls.

If the proposal passes, San Diego would become the largest city in the country to use streetlight video cameras with automated license plate readers.

The full City Council will consider the item during Tuesday’s 2 p.m. session.

