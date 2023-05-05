SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council Budget Review Committee has begun going over Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

Gloria held a news conference Friday at joint-use facility where San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s House 35 and the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division operate.

With the facility as his backdrop, the mayor talked about his budget priorities for improving public safety in San Diego.

The mayor’s proposed budget, which he calls the Get it Done Budget, totals $5.12 billion. Out of that budget, approximately $971.7 million would go toward public safety.

Lifeguard Chief James Gartland, SDFD Chief Colin Stowell and SDPD Chief David Nisleit joined Gloria as he called for funds for San Diego’s public safety divisions.

New this year would be enhanced training and equipment, improving facilities and being able to deploy personnel.

“One of the measures that we’re taking with this budget to keep our officers out on patrol and keep our community safe is the addition of 21 civilian positions to take on some of the more administrative duties are currently performed by sworn personnel, “Gloria said. “This includes 10 new police investigative services officers and 11 new civilian positions for administrative support.”

The plan hopes to four new positions focused on fire safety inspections and hazardous materials management to the fire-rescue department.

The proposed budget will increase the fire-rescue department’s overtime budget by $15.7 million and the police department’s by $9.2 million, Gloria said.

The mayor plans to fund a special 10-week lifeguard academy, which would provide advanced cliff rescue training.

There are plans to also add lifeguards at La Jolla Shores Beach. One of those positions will be devoted to winter months, which means the popular beach would be covered year round.

Adjustments and revisions will be made to the budget this month and the amended budget will go before the city council for final approval in June.