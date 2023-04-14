SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria revealed his $5.12 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

“This budget is balanced, is being proposed on time, it is prudent and it is designed to be forward-looking,” Gloria said.

The mayor calls it his “getting it done” budget – focusing on three top issues, including infrastructure and a major bump in spending to take care of roads in rough shape.

“We are allocating nearly $140 million towards street repair and resurfacing. The bulk of that funding, $104 million, is for full repaving and is a substantial increase over last year’s allocation of $18 million. That investment will allow us to resurface 157 miles of roads throughout the City of San Diego,” Gloria said.

Another top priority – public safety.

The mayor said, for the third year in a row, his budget will fully fund police and fire departments, along with lifeguards — providing more funding for staffing and overtime demands.

“This budget will be asking our council to approve our proposal for smart street lights and automated license plate readers to help us solve crimes at a much faster pace,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

The mayor says his budget will also do more to tackle the homelessness crisis, adding $24.5 million in ongoing spending to maintain and operate shelter capacity, while adding another $5 million for shelter expansion.

“To address the impacts of homelessness on our neighborhoods, we’re adding $1.4 million to support new positions and vehicles for waste removal from the public right away in areas that are heavily impacted by encampments,” Gloria said.

The proposed budget will next go before the city council. It is anticipated it will be adopted in June then take effect July 1.