Mayor-elect Gloria names chief of staff, other top positions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Mayor-Elect Todd Gloria Friday announced the selection of the top leadership posts for his incoming mayoral administration.

“I’m proud to announce the appointments of Paola Avila, Nick Serrano and Jay Goldstone to the Gloria administration,” he said. “They are a team of talented, dedicated and experienced public servants who will help me lead our city, especially through COVID-19 and get us back on track. I want to thank them for their willingness to step up and serve the people of San Diego.”

Avila was named Chief of Staff. She has more than 20 years of experience in public policy, community outreach and government relations, including prior service in the mayor’s office as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Dick Murphy. Avila is a graduate of the University of California San Diego and lives in Bay Park.

Serrano was named deputy chief of staff. A top advisor in Gloria’s leadership team for years, he served Gloria in both his City Council and Assembly offices — most recently as director of communications on Gloria’s Assembly staff. He has worked in more than a dozen communities in San Diego as a community representative, is a graduate of San Diego State University and lives in Downtown.

Goldstone was named interim chief operating officer. He has more than 37 years of local government finance and management experience. He was previously San Diego’s COO from 2008-2013 and the city’s chief financial officer from 2006-2008 and 2012-2013. Prior to San Diego, Goldstone served as director of finance for Pasadena and Richmond, California. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, economics and business administration from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Santa Clara University.

Upon being sworn in as the 37th Mayor of the city of San Diego, Gloria said he intends to conduct a national search to find a permanent COO for the city. Additional appointments to the Gloria administration will be named in coming weeks.