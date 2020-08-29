City plans for ‘revitalized’ arena district in Midway area

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other officials announced plans Saturday to create a “vibrant, revitalized and iconic sports arena district” in San Diego’s Midway area.

Faulconer said the city’s selection committee has picked a winning proposal from private bidders to create “a mix of entertainment, housing, parks and more” in the area around Pechanga Arena — historically known as San Diego Sports Arena.

The project will encompass about 48 acres in the Midway District and surrounding neighborhoods, officials said.

