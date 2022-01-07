Maya Millete’s family on one year after mother’s disappearance: ‘We want this nightmare to end’

CHULA VISTA— It’s been one year since the disappearance of the Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete, who went missing near her home on Jan. 7, 2021.

After 365 days, Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, says the family is still living a nightmare as they search for her and for justice.

“We still don’t now where she is,” Drouaillet said. “We’re still looking for answers and it’s just been really hard. It’s really hitting us hard this week.”

Millete’s disappearance garnered national attention and inspired strangers, who scoured the county every weekend and became like family, to help.

“We found new friends with this situation and a new family that we found in this tragedy,” Drouaillet said. “People were saying Maya brought us all together.”

Chula Vista police eventually arrested and charged Millete’s husband, Larry Millete, with murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He denies both charges.

“We pray for him first off,” says Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law. “We pray for him and his family. We want this nightmare to end. We want the kids to have answers. They have a sadness in their eyes. We can see they’re looking for answers. They seem lost. I mean, ‘Larry just end it and confess.'”

The Drouaillet family says they still have not found Maya or her body. They are pleading for the public’s help in finding Maya and giving them some sense of closure.

“Please have pity on this family,” Drouaillet said. “It’s been a year of nightmare. Please let us end this nightmare and bring Maya home.”

The family is hosting a prayer vigil Saturday for Maya at Chula Vista community park at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, if convicted, Larry Millete could spend life behind bars.