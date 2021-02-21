Maya Millete search party targets trails near Spring Valley Swap Meet

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Dozens of volunteers searched swampy trails near the Spring Valley Swap Meet Sunday for any sign of missing mom of three Maya Millete.

May “Maya” Millete has been missing for nearly seven weeks and the community is still pulling together to find her with new faces showing up at searches each weekend.

“We’re not going to leave any stone unturned,” Millete’s brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet said. “If there’s a possibility that she might be out here, let’s do it.”

Richard and Millete’s sister Maricris have organized many search parties since Millete disappeared in early January. Sunday’s search was spearheaded by Lauren Ireland, one of many community members who have shown up in packs to help find Millete, even though they don’t know her.

“We want to do some more intensive searching in the embankments and not just on the trail itself. We want to go down, potentially, where there could be a body missing or hiding,” Ireland said.

She got the idea to comb the area near the Spring Valley Swap Meet after learning Millete liked swap meets.

“We’re not from here. We live in Riverside County,” Richard Drouaillet said. “So when we talk to people, or they reach out to us, it’s a blessing from God, you know, that people are here together as a team, as a family.”

Maricris Drouaillet said detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department assured her they’ve consulted the FBI in the search. She said she hopes that will expedite Millete’s case.

“There’s still a lot of searches that we might need to do until we find her,” she said.

Millete’s husband Larry has yet to attend any of the searches, mostly staying at home with their three kids. He hired an attorney earlier this month.

In a text to FOX 5 on Sunday, Larry said in-part he was, “just praying and still hoping for the best.”