Maya Millete disappearance: Awareness rally held at Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO — Family, friends and volunteers held an awareness rally at Seaport Village on Saturday to help spread the word about May “Maya” Millete’s disappearance.

The search for the missing Chula Vista mother is ramping up after her husband Larry Millete was named as a person of interest in the case earlier this week.



“We’re trying to keep awareness going, a lot of people do not know that she’s still missing,” said Lisa Perez, a volunteer. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, they haven’t found her?’”

With new momentum, family, friend and volunteers hold awareness rally in Seaport Village @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SWrllAivMb — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) July 24, 2021

Maya Millete has been missing for nearly seven months, but her sister Maricris Drouaillet, family, friends and volunteers haven’t let up on the search to find her.

“We want to keep her name in the spotlight,” Drouaillet said.



She said progress in the case keeps them going.



“Hopefully we’ll have our answers soon,” Drouaillet said.



Perez says “we can’t let up” as more information trickles in.

This weekend is filled with searches, rallies and fundraisers as volunteers stand with the family through it all.



“It’s just like you can’t give up on them, they’re not giving up, so we can’t give up,” Perez said.



Drouaillet says the support for Maya Millete keeps them going.

“So we are very blessed, we are actually overjoyed that they are here,” she said. “They are the source of our strength to keep us going.”

Larry Millete also served a gun violence restraining order back in May. A court clerk told FOX those documents would be unsealed before the weekend, but they have not yet been made public.

