May Day protesters march through downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — May Day protests throughout San Diego County drew crowds of activists representing a diverse range of causes, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

May Day is typically celebrated on May 1 as a way to protest the exploitation of workers, and is also known as International Workers’ Day. On Saturday, workers took to the streets around the world demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic which has devastated economies, the Associated Press reported.

A demonstration in downtown San Diego called “The People’s Rally” drew a crowd of about 80 people, according to the Union-Tribune. Rather than just fighting for workers’ rights, many people who attended the event said they had different reasons for being there, such as fighting against racism and police brutality.

A May Day caravan was also held from Barrio Logan to Escondido advocating for the “health and dignity of all workers,” the newspaper reported.